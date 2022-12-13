Exclusive: Rapper Majirani takes shots at KRG the Don





Rapper Majirani has come out all guns blazing at his rapping counterpart KRG the Don calling him a braggadocious artiste who bought into fame.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the rapper called out KRG on his clout-chasing stunts that he claims were intended on getting his name recognized.

“So KRG decided to buy and force his fame. The guy has no hit songs but he’s everywhere now. I overheard my sister talking about “Huyu msanii mweupe anaongeanga matope ananibore, sijui alitoa wapi hizo pesa anabrag nazo” and I almost told her ni wash wash but nikatulia,” said Majirani.

He went on to talk about how just a few years back music used to have an impact because of its quality, much as is compared to the kind of music composed today.

“Before 2015 we only used to talk about the best rappers and singers, who filled up which stadium? Who writes better? Who dressed up well last weekend? It was all about Good music,” he stated.

Majirani continued to throw shade at KRG claiming that he has earned a name for himself in the entertainment industry as an artiste with the foulest attitude, which has nothing to do with good music.

“In 2022 we talking about, whos the most savage among the artists we now have and definitely KRG wins, we talk about who bought more views than the other one? Who dumped who? All this has nothing to do with good music, or who writes well,” he remarked.

The father of one further asserted that clout chasing is poisonous to the growth of an artiste as it strips away the natural talent of creating good music, all for traction.

“This thing has killed so many careers, made our good artistes jump on the stupid clout chasing train now most of them releasing trash music in the name of ‘Nataka ngoma itatrend’,” he said.

The rapper in goodwill shared his two cents on how music can get back to the stature it once used to have without necessarily chasing clout.

“Bros listen, ever asked yourself why songs written in 90’s are still huge now? Good music has no timeline, if you took your time, wrote it from the heart, and people enjoyed it? Be assured it will last. Stop writing trash music for trends or else we will never remember you,” he reiterated.

