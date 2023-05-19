Exclusive: ‘Record your sick mum,’ Mustapha reveals celebs’ absurd ultimatum

Colonel Mustapha gets emotional at a press conference held at the Main Switch studios in Nairobi on May 11, 2023. PHOTO| ELIZABETH NGIGI

Colonel Mustapha gets emotional at a press conference held at the Main Switch studios in Nairobi on May 11, 2023. PHOTO| ELIZABETH NGIGI





Singer Mustapha recently opened up about his financial struggles and the lack of support he received from some of his friends in the music industry after a video of him working on a construction site went viral.

The singer revealed that some of his friends in the industry doubted his intentions and accused him of seeking attention and “chasing clout” through the video.

However, Mustapha highlighted the contrast between the reaction of his friends and the unwavering support he has received from his fans.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Mustapha spoke about his difficult situation and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received from his fans.

Also read: Give me a job, not money – Mustapha requests CS Ababu Namwamba – Exclusive

In the interview, he expressed his gratitude for the encouraging messages and well wishes he has received from his dedicated followers.

Mustapha also mentioned that his fans have been sending messages of support to his mother, wishing her a speedy recovery.

In a surprising revelation, Mustapha revealed that one of the cast members of the reality show Nairobi Diaries, in which he had previously taken part in, had made a distressing suggestion.

According to Mustapha, the person suggested that he record his sick mother in pain and share the video with her to get help.

“There was one who told me to record my sick mother and send the video to her,” Mustapha said.

Other cast members who reached out, include “Mishi Dora contacted me, but I got a missed call from her. I have not called her yet.”

Also read: Watch: From celeb to construction: Mustapha’s emotional journey

Responding to recent comments by Risper Faith during a TikTok live session, Mustapha reacted to claims by Risper that her husband had reportedly reached out to him.

However, he clarified that he had not received any communication from Brian himself, casting doubt on whether the contact had been made.

“I don’t blame them at all, maybe they’re busy doing their thing. How could I not notice Brian? I don’t think Risper’s husband reached out to me,” he said.

While acknowledging that his friends in the industry might be preoccupied with their own endeavours, he stopped short of blaming them.

As Mustapha continues to face his financial challenges, he remains grateful for the unwavering support and encouragement of his dedicated fanbase.

Also read: Mustapha’s saga! Bien reflects on family hardship after father lost job