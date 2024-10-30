Exclusive: Samidoh’s ex-manager in police custody on fraud charges





Moses Marite, the former manager of renowned Mugiithi sensation Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, is currently locked in a cell after he was arrested and charged in Sagana.

Marite was arrested following allegations that he mishandled security deposits from a popular club in Sagana that had booked Samidoh to perform.

According to Linus Marangi, the marketer for Pcash Lounge in Sagana, Samidoh claimed that he had not received the Ksh 100,000 deposit.

The arrest followed complaints that Marite while acting as Samidoh’s manager, had accepted several advance payments on behalf of the artist without informing him.

A source close to Samidoh told Nairobi News that this incident was part of a wider pattern as Marite allegedly received deposits from several clubs without accounting for the funds, leading Samidoh to cut ties with him in September.

Marite was formally arraigned at the Baricho Magistrate’s Court on 22 October and did not deny the charges against him.

He is accused of fraudulently collecting deposits under the guise of arranging performances, an allegation that has cast a shadow over his five-year tenure as Samidoh’s manager.

In light of his imprisonment, Marite’s friends have set up a WhatsApp group to raise the Sh100,000 cash bail needed to secure his release.

The fundraising message shared on the group reads:

“This group aims to raise funds for the bail of our friend Moses Marite who is currently in custody due to some financial disputes that have arisen in the course of his work. Our target is to raise at least Sh100,000 within the shortest possible time.”

Marite and Samidoh’s long-standing relationship dates back to their school days in Ol-joro-orok, Laikipia County.

Despite their shared history, Samidoh publicly announced on September 24 that Marite was no longer authorized to transact business on his behalf, issuing a statement a public statement.

Marite’s case is scheduled for a hearing on 12 November.