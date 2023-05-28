EXCLUSIVE: Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu considers relocating to the USA

Left: Samidoh with his wife Edday Nderitu and their children and the musician with his baby mama Karen Nyamu and their child. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Edday Nderitu, wife to Mugiithi singer Samuel Muchoki who is popularly known by his stage name Samidoh, may not return to Kenya anytime soon.

Edday left the country for the United States on May 2, 2023 reportedly for a vacation.

Nairobi News understands the visit may mark a new chapter for her life as she is reportedly seriously considering at settling abroad.

A source close to the family says when Edday left, she had plans to look for a job in the US.

Edday is currently hosted by Samidoh’s cousin, namely Bernice Saroni, and the two have been posting photos of themselves and their children on their social media accounts.

Edday flew with her three children, fathered by Samidoh.

According to the source, the Kairitu Gakwa (My daughter) hitmaker knew the wife was going for a vacation but in a turn of events she is likely not to come back.

“From what I have gathered, it is very possible she may not return. She may have struck a deal when she was looking for a Visa. She was not certain about her coming back,” revealed the source.

According to the informer who is also a close ally to Edday, Samidoh’s endless dramas occasioned by his affair with nominated Senator Karen Nyamu may have a hand in her decision to fully relocate to the US.

Samidoh and Nyamu have two children.

“She really needs to be empowered, and maybe the issue has dawned on her that the US is an opportunity to be an independent woman just like her host.”

“At one point she told me if all goes well, the man will now turn into a real hunter. He will struggle looking for her,” the source intimated.

Nairobi News has also established that Samidoh’s school going children were lamenting about being trolled by their colleagues due to their issues within the family.

Edday has been caught up in a series of dramas involving her husband who is a famous musician and politician and his baby mama, a famous politician.

At one point, Ms Nyamu caused drama at a Dubai night club where he was perfoming and in the presence of Edday.

Early 2023, through a Facebook post, Edday warned of quitting her 15 year old marriage.

Since she went abroad, the mother of three has instead chosen to be silent about her union’s life.

