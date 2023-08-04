Exclusive: Sean Andrew on how grandparents, Mwai and Lucy Kibaki, shaped his life

Sean Andrew with his family including the late former President Mwai Kibaki. PHOTO| COURTESY

Sean Andrew, the grandson of the late former President Mwai Kibaki and former First Lady Lucy Kibaki, has spoken about his grandparents’ profound impact on him, their family, and the nation at large.

During a recent interview with Nairobi News, Sean Andrew expressed admiration and gratitude for his grandparents, considering them as his ultimate role models.

He spoke fondly of the late President and highlighted the need for current leaders to emulate his example in fostering unity and cooperation during challenging times.

“We not only miss him but the entire country, and I think some leaders today should look at him as an example and find ways to work together and navigate these hard times,” Sean said.

“Think more like economists and less like politicians. All my grandparents impacted me and all my cousins,” Sean told Nairobi News.

Sean Andrew also took a moment to honor his late grandmother, Lucy Kibaki, acknowledging her tireless efforts in helping countless people and defending the rights of Kenyans.

He emphasized that this commitment to public service extended even before she assumed the role of First Lady.

“I also urge that some spouses of politicians should focus on helping people and not on getting offices. These spouses of politicians are public mothers, and so, if they can, they should help the people,” Sean added.

The young man made headlines during the state burial of his grandfather in Othaya, when he performed a touching act of respect.

As the late President was laid to rest, Sean Andrew took a spade and threw some soil into the grave, symbolizing a final farewell.

He then surprised onlookers by taking off a ring from his finger and tossing it gently into the grave.

When questioned about the gesture, Sean explained, “I had my own reason, and it was also a sign of respect. About the ring, I am not superficial, but it is an item that meant a lot to me.”

The act of tossing the ring represented his deep affection and reverence for his grandfather.

Former first lady Lucy Kibaki passed away on April 26, 2016 while former President Mwai Kibaki passed away in April 2022.

