Exclusive: ‘Sultana’ actress Winnie Bwire opens up on her cancer treatment journey





On television, she is the beautiful, sassy, spoiled daughter of a rich man in love with a boy who loves another woman.

But in real life, Winnie Bwire Ndubi, better known for her character as Dida on the local hit Swahili telenovela Sultana is a vibrant, down-to-earth person who is passionate about architecture and good food.

Her career in the entertainment industry spans more than ten years, starting in different acting roles at the Little Theatre Club and later forming the music group Juukua, where she is the lead singer.

But apart from her dazzling career, Bwire recently left her fans at a loss for words after she revealed that she is battling cancer.

“It has not been an easy journey but I am now at a better place than I was before, wewe you know me, you can even hear the way I am talking …. Like my old self,” Bwire says during a phone call with Nairobi News.

“I have learned to live positively, I realized that living negatively only adds to the sickness and in the end, it does not help anyone. Sickness is 70 percent mind and 30 percent body. If you keep a positive mind you will see some improvements,” she said.

Bwire shared that she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. In her last Instagram post, she revealed that she is almost at the end of her treatment. Her family, close friends, colleagues, and partner Dan Sonko have supported her throughout her treatment.

“As we mark the end of the breast Cancer awareness month, I’d love to appreciate your love and support through my journey.

Those in the know walked with me from the very beginning. We’re almost at the end of the lap, and I count myself blessed to have people like you in my life. A big thank you to God- heh he is the star of my show,” she wrote.

“Ukweli usemwe. A big thank you to my parents, my in-laws, my cousins, my co-workers, my bosses, my Doctor and nurses, my children, and last but definitely not least, my best friend, my love and caregiver Dan Sonko. Without y’all, this journey wouldn’t be as smooth.

I am here today because of the love, support and shield you’ve surrounded me with from the very start,” she said.

She urged her fans to go for regular check-ups since cancer knows no age or gender.

“Please keep going for screenings even when the month of October ends. Breast cancer knows no age, color, size, or gender.

Know your body and treat it right. To all my warriors out there, keep fighting. Your life is yours to live. Don’t let cancer outlive you. Don’t let it ever stop you. Don’t let it eat at your brain.”

