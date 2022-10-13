Exclusive: TikTok queen Mimo Karanja on what makes her stand out
Mimo Karanja is known as the TikTok Queen.
Her viral videos always evoke feelings of nostalgia because of how real the scenarios in her videos are depicted.
Now branded the Queen of TBTs (throw back moments), Mimo has curved a niche for herself on the app.
The funny woman, whose videos always leave ribs cracking across many social media platforms has come out to disclose what sets her apart from other content creators.
@mimokaranja
Vile tulikuwa tunawakunywa 2010🤣 #kenyan #tiktokswahili #mimokaranja #foryou
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the creative said that the uniqueness of her videos skyrocketed her content creation career, as many people laud her originality and authenticity.
“TBT videos are what gave me my space in the content creation scene. TBT/Mafinyoo videos made me who I am, and they opened doors for me.
I feel like people saw themselves in those videos as it reminded them of a certain happy place in their childhood,” said Mimo.
The 26-year-old creative further stated that her ideas were greatly received by Tiktok users and that they would also incorporate them in their videos.
She added that in as much as the idea of Nairobi girls was something she introduced on Tiktok, TBT videos are what set her apart from other creators.
“It was a unique thing because I feel like the Nairobi girls videos I was doing, I started on Tiktok but eventually people picked the idea and spread it but the idea was originally mine.”
@mimokaranja
🤣🤣🤣🤣 huenda kichwa chako kimekuwa mfupa!! #nairobi #kenyancomedy #mimokaranja #foryou
“I knew Nairobi girls’ narrative was easy for people to just get the sound and use, which was okay, but with TBT videos, I feel like that is what defined me,” she said.
@mimokaranja
Ei Sakaja amewateka!!!🤣🤣 #nairobi #sakajaforgvn #2022kenyaelection #mimokaranja
