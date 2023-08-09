EXCLUSIVE: Uhuru’s ex-bouncer Bill Arocho’s message to angry Azimio supporters





Former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s ex-bouncer (private security officer) accepted that some people would be upset with him after his move to join President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance Movement Party on July 25, 2023.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News a day after joining the party, Mr Arocho said Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance’s supporters have been abusing him “left, right and center” on social media.

“I understand them (the supporters). I have been in Azimio/Orange Democratic Movement for less than a year. I think I respect them, it’s their opinion. I’ve got friends in Azimio who we still talk with…they respect my opinion. They tell me ‘Billy, we respect your move and this is your life’ but on social media, I understand people have to vent their anger and give their opinions- which I respect. I don’t abuse them back. I believe I’m a democrat and I’ve no issues,” said Mr Arocho.

Mr Arocho’s ‘defection’ came during a period in which the opposition Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance had been lamenting about the cannibalization of political parties by the United Democratic Alliance party; and then absorbing the defectors into their Kenya Kwanza government.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga claimed President William Ruto was buying politicians using tax payers’ money in what he termed as undemocratic moves instead of using the money to fight hunger and drought. Honorable Odinga also branded this as political blackmail which is a dangerous route that assaults democracy in Kenya. Azimio allied politicians and leaders also supported the political parties cannibalization moves by President Ruto, claiming he was doing so without following due process. President Ruto was also accused of wooing politicians who vied and won on independent tickets in order to shore up Kenya Kwanza’s might.

Among Azimio Parliamentarians who are working with Ruto are Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent) Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

However, in Mr Arocho’s case, he claimed that it was friendship that moved him to join up with UDA because he brought no votes with him.

“I was an ardent supporter of Azimio la Umoja, but being a democrat, when you lose, you accept and move on. UDA is composed of 95% former Jubilee Party members, and they are my friends. I cannot live fighting my friends for the next five years. The likes of Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria and Kindiki Kithure, the President himself and his deputy (Rigathi Gachagua)… these are people I know on a one-on-one basis. So I decided to cross over, work with the government and help build Kenya,” Mr Arocho told Nairobi News earlier.

Also read: Musicians who sang for their lovers then they parted ways

Alai criticises Azimio leaders’ flamboyant arrival at Bomas for bilateral talks