EXCLUSIVE: Vaida hit maker, Harry Richie, planning music industry exit





Kenyan vernacular singer Harry Richie of the Vaida hit song fame is planning his exit from the music industry.

This comes after he received paltry royalties totaling Sh 3,228 from the Music Copyright Society of Kenya on April 14, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News on Saturday, April 15, 2023, Richie said that things were not going well in terms of the financial input he makes in regard to his music and the benefits he receives at the end of the day.

“I don’t like how things are going. The income is little compared to what I invest in my music. Right now, I recorded my second album. It cost me over Sh 100,000 just to record. I haven’t done the videos and logistics will be costly. The math is not adding up. The music career in Kenya is not appreciated. My career is not appreciated and on my side, it is draining,” began Harry Richie.

He also went on to speak about how his music is viral and people think that he is rich but when he cannot help them, they brand him as stingy.

“People think I am rich. There is a lifestyle I am expected to live. Even when I go to the supermarket and they see me shopping, they ask me for money and when I don’t give them, they call me selfish. I don’t blame them for thinking I am rich. If you ask me for money, it will depend on what my plans are and what I have in my pockets. Anyone can be broke no matter how famous you are,” added Harry Richie.

He was also of the opinion that Kenyan artists were not legitimately getting the correct amount of royalties collected by the MCSK, saying that people in the Society were eating their money.

“They collect a lot of money. The last time they paid us was during covid in 2020 and then yesterday. They used to tell us that they are not collecting any money at the time because of their licensing issues with the government but they are collecting money. These people have tea and lunch in their large rented offices; they hire people, and give staff big cars which are fuelled for them. It is a very big company and they are receiving their salaries and allowances. I think they are eating our monies. Even recent hires are given big cars. We know them, ask around,” Harry Richie continued.

On the heels of the paltry MCSK royalty earnings, he was resolute that he will be exiting the Kenyan music industry because he felt it was no longer worth it.

“My career is not appreciated. For shows, I charge Sh 100,000 in Nairobi and Sh 180,000 outside the city. I have 15 people in my band and at the end of a show; they are all expecting Sh 5,000. That is Sh 85,000 for one night. On YouTube, you may have all the views but the earnings are very little in Kenya compared to America and Europe- an average of Sh 30,000 a month. It is very draining on my side to balance the financial input and then receive so little in return, especially when my music is trending everywhere,” said Vaida, as he is popularly referred to.

As music is not helping him make ends meet, he revealed that he intended to go back to doing construction work. He used to do manual labor but now owns a company. Asked if he was going to balance construction work and music, he said he only knew how to focus on one thing.

“The kind of music I do requires a lot of thinking so that I can produce quality work that can be enjoyed across the world. I am quitting, you people, but if anyone is willing to support me and my music, they can reach me on 0718321970,” concluded Vaida.

Also read: Goons deface Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga images on billboards

Eric Omondi bails out bodaboda rider who caused drama in court over ‘hefty’ fine