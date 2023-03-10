EXCLUSIVE: Vera Sidika welcomes baby boy…secretly

Vera Sidika in hospital after the birth of her firstborn child, Asia. PHOTO| COURTESY

Vera Sidika in hospital after the birth of her firstborn child, Asia. PHOTO| COURTESY





Vera Sidika is known for being a master of misdirection. She controls what her fans know about her and when they know.

Yesterday evening, she revealed footage of the lavish gender reveal party attended by her fellow cast members from the Real Housewives of Nairobi.

Well, dear netizens, Vera also welcomed her baby boy recently.

The screening party of the RHON for the third episode hosted at Lifestyle Gigiri – hosted every Thursday, Lisa Christoffersen spilled the beans.

Asked why the other reality show members did not show up for the screening, Lisa told Nairobi News, “Vera could have been here, but she just had a baby. Sonal Merali is away in India on family matters.”

Another source who spoke to Nairobi News revealed, “Vera and Mauzo welcomed their second born son recently, like a day ago or two and has kept it secret.”

Adding, “But since she is maintaining a storyline for the reality show, she has to keep it mum until it is shot for TV.”

In her usual fashion, the socialite turned entrepreneur had her son in a top Nairobi hospital in the VIP section.

When she welcomed her firstborn daughter Asia, on October 20, 2021. Vera announced, “It’s been an amazing experience. And as we prepare to leave for home with @princess_asiabrown I felt the need to appreciate My dearest Hubby @brownmauzo254 ❤️❤️ I don’t know where to begin.”

She continued, “When I look at how far we’ve come; I remember my past relationships and say truly God has a reason to why certain things don’t work out. He knew you were the perfect man for me so he saved the best for last.

“You knew all of my strengths and my weaknesses and yet you accepted me just the way I was 🥺 You have always inspired me to become the best version of myself.”

Vera and Brown had to fork out good money to enjoy the lap of luxury during their delivery.

The Nairobi Hospital has packages for antenatal, labour and maternity services. For Antenatal, Vera probably chucked out Ksh 60,000.

The Caesarean Section package goes for a whooping Ksh 190,000.

The suites are charged per day for the north wing – which Vera occupied.

Check out the costs.

Deluxe Suite – Kshs 45,000 per day

Premier Suite – Kshs 65,000 per day

Presidential Suite – Kshs 98,000 per day

Vera spent a week in the hospital, and if she spent her days at the presidential suite, she paid Ksh 588,000.

In addition, Vera stated that she used her doctor and anesthesiologist, and those professionals don’t come cheap.

