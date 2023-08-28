EXCLUSIVE: Wealth distribution prevails at Muigai Wa Njoroge’s second wife’s dowry ceremony

Muigai Wa Njoroge's children with first wife leave him in tears as he pays second wife's dowry. PHOTO: COURTESY

At a lively and culturally rich event in Kiambu County on August 26, 2023, renowned and often-controversial gospel singer Muigai Wa Njoroge embraced a significant traditional milestone by conducting a Ruracio ceremony to pay dowry for his second wife, Queen Stacey.

The celebratory gathering, deeply rooted in Kikuyu tradition, saw the couple surrounded by friends and dignitaries.

While speakers touched on various topics, the primary focus revolved around the significance of wealth allocation in the context of polygamous marriages.

Bishop of Priesthood Fellowship Church, Pastor JJ, discussed the importance of communication within marriages and urged men to be open with their wives, even in cases where children are born outside the confines of wedlock.

Pastor JJ also shed light on Muigai Wa Njoroge’s journey as a renowned gospel singer, whose fame has often been associated with both musical controversies and his political inclinations.

Pastor JJ defended Muigai’s choice to embrace a polygamous marriage, urging people to withhold judgment and condemnation.

He emphasized that such decisions are made out of personal choices rather than inherent moral shortcomings.

“Before crucifying Muigai, most of these men you see here have more than seven wives but they do not have the courage to show them to the public,” he said.

While quoting the scripture, JJ reminded men of the biblical encouragement to respect women after sleeping with them and the cultural importance of paying dowry for women who have been intimately involved.

The conversation shifted towards broader societal implications, especially regarding succession and inheritance.

Acknowledging the potential for familial disputes in the event of a man’s passing, attendees stressed the importance of putting affairs in order while alive to prevent future conflicts.

“The discussion should be about succession and inheritance. In most cases, when a man dies and the two wives are left fighting for wealth but I will urge Muigai to put things in order when you are still alive. Also, men stop surprising me with kids at your burial…” he said.

In August 2022, Carolyne De’Mathew, the second wife of the late Benga artiste John De’Mathew, alleged a land dispute within the family.

Carolyne revealed that the fence surrounding the house she shared with De’Mathew had been relocated.

After his demise, the first year saw a veneer of assurance, masking the true emotional state,” she recounted, her voice laden with sentiment.

“The initial year, we were informed that my husband’s burial site was situated on someone else’s land. This very fence (indicating) marked my residence for five years, where I bore my son with De’Mathew. This gate I once used, it is no more.”

Carolyne proceeded to express that his grave is now encompassed by new structures, giving rise to concerns that the land might now belong to others.

Carolyne also expressed apprehension that, in the future, they may be barred from visiting the grave.

“I fear that as my son grows, he may be denied the chance to visit his father’s grave. He’s already expressed his desire to see where his dad rests. But where, indeed, will I guide him?”

Stacey’s family had come from London to celebrate with their daughter.

Stacey’s father, Leonard Ndongi, spoke to the media conveying his wholehearted endorsement of his daughter’s marriage.

He emphasized that their family had been aware of their relationship for a span of more than 15 years, underscoring the paramount significance of mutual understanding and respect within polygamous unions.

“This marks the inaugural occasion where he has officially undertaken the dowry payment,” Ndongi explained.

He shared that the family bestowed their blessings upon the couple and their children, highlighting Muigai’s role as a pillar of strength within the family.

Ndongi noted that Muigai’s visits were always met with enthusiasm, as he seamlessly integrated into their circle.

Revealing his initial lack of familiarity with Muigai due to his absence in Kenya, Ndongi recounted his journey to discover more about the artiste.

“I had to resort to online search to gather information about him and unearth his artistic identity. Coincidentally, I too was a musician,” he revealed. He went on to express contentment and joy, affirming that their family was in a harmonious state.

Stacey, who was born and raised in Kenya, and later moved to London, crossed paths with Muigai during a visit to Kenya. Ndongi fondly remembered the moment, expressing his happiness for her.

He shed light on their long-standing companionship, spanning around 15 years or more. Ndongi also revealed the unique circumstances of Stacey’s journey to motherhood, sharing that she conceived in Kenya but chose to give birth in London.

Ndongi concluded with the acknowledgment that they have been blessed with several children.

He humorously mentioned the Kikuyu perspective on counting children, playfully suggesting that, in their culture, the quantity is not emphasized, but rather the blessing that each child represents in their lives.

Mr. Leonard added that the family maintains a positive relationship with Muigai’s first wife, Njeri.

“The two wives, Njeri and Stacey love each other and we as a family, talk on the phone with Njeri. We advise them not to respond to everything said on social media. If it is not important, move on. You have your own life.”

On the other end, Muigai Wa Njoroge’s first wife, Njeri Wa Muigai, addressed her audience on Facebook Live, encouraging them to keep their hearts pure and maintain a peaceful disposition.

“Learn to keep your heart pure. I am at peace since there are things I will never change. Some things are only sort by our God.

And what if this is the life God wanted to live this life? Like six years ago, I had separated with my husband and that is when I learnt that I can be on my own and that is also when I started singing alone,” she said.

Reflecting on her own experiences, she shared her journey of healing and empowerment, focusing on God’s role in fostering independence and strength.

“I had everything but God taught me how to be independent. I started healing and I started encouraging people to people strong and to learn how to be independent.”

