EXCLUSIVE: What Betty Kyallo and Jalang’o think about gender reveal parties

In the last couple of weeks, we have seen top celebrities do expensive gender reveal parties for their unborn children.

For example, on March 9, Vera Sidika and her husband, Brown Mauzo, held a lavish gender reveal for their unborn baby.

A helicopter announced the gender of the child, with Kenyans left in awe as to how thorough she was.

She also had impressive decor for her party hosted at Windsor Golf Club.

A week later, socialite Amber Ray had a similar event for her unborn child at Qaribu Inn along Waiyaki way.

She went a notch higher by erecting a billboard to announce to all and sundry her upcoming occasion.

To erect a billboard, one spends about sh50,000 to Sh100, 000 depending on the location.

Well, speaking at the launch of Flair By Betty, Ms Betty Kyallo, a mother of one, said she would not launch ‘a baby’.

“I dont think I would do a big gender reveal but kila mtu na maisha take (everyone is entitled to their life choices). If that makes them happy, then why not? But why should I launch a baby,” she said.

On the other hand, Lang’ata MP’s Jalang’o said different parents do different things for their children.

“We have different parents, content creators and the others. So chose which one you are,” he said.

He described Vera and Amber’s gender reveal parties as both big.

“If you are a content creator, just be a content creator. It is good for them since they have to take every single coin from it.

Nameless had a baby, and the next day he had already revealed the face, and people were wondering if he does not want content. There are those who want to do their things. Between Vera na Amber they were both big,” he said.

During the interview, Betty also revealed plans to add another baby, saying her daughter Ivanna keeps pressuring her.

“She wants a baby sister or a brother. It is something I am considering doing in the near future,” she said.