EXCLUSIVE: Why Baha’s brother Moonguy broke up with Mo Aisha

Mungai Mbaya, brother of Machachari actor Bahaa, has revealed details of his past romantic relationship with ex-girlfriend Mo Aisha. In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the father of one said the difference in their approaches toward grief was the main cause of their separation. Moonguy said they parted ways after things failed to work out for them. He also mentioned that despite the relationship showing signs of termination, the ultimate reason for their breakup was the loss of their child, which made it difficult for them to reconcile their differences and continue their relationship. “I feel like the last blow of our relationship was losing our child. It made it so hard to come together and work our issues out,” he said.

In the interview, Moonguy also talked about his experience being in a throuple relationship.

A throuple is a consensual romantic and loving relationship between three people.

Moonguy Da Guy, as he is commonly referred to, admitted to having a sexual relationship with two women, one of whom was his ex-girlfriend Aisha who also introduced him to the second girl.

He told Nairobi News that he considers it a part of his past and is uncertain if he would engage in such a relationship again, but he doesn’t rule it out completely by saying “never say never”.

He announced his breakup with his model girlfriend Mo Aisha in July 2022.

At the moment, he said he is single and focusing on building his career and my music.

Going forward, he has also decided to keep his next relationship private.

“Having grown up in the public eye, I have learned that having people constantly interfere and involve themselves in your personal life can be quite challenging.

Therefore, I have decided to prioritize my personal growth and protect my privacy as I navigate through my personal life,” he said.

