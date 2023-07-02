Exclusive: Why Bunge la Mwananchi’s Gaucho is out of favour within ODM

Bunge la Mwananchi president Calvince Okoth at a hospital in Nairobi after he was attacked by unidentified goons on June 27, 2023. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Activist Calvince Okoth, who is also the president of Bunge la Mwananchi, is a man who is clearly no longer at ease.

In a strange twist to his fledging political career, the man who popularly goes by the name Gaucho has lately found himself alienated by the powers that in ODM, the political party he belongs to.

That some people are hell-bent on keeping Gaucho as far away as possible from the party’s center of power was evident last Tuesday when he failed to get within a mile of Kamukunji grounds where Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition held a mammoth rally.

As he was heading the rally venue, somewhere along the way – he said it happened between Shauri Moyo and Burma market – Gaucho was waylaid and assaulted by unknown goons.

Gaucho didn’t make it to Kamukunji. Instead, he ended up at a city hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

But even before that unfortunate incident, Gaucho has this year alone been a “guest of the state” on several occasions when he has been arrested for unclear reasons.

So why has Gaucho been in so much trouble lately?

According to the fiery political mobiliser, it has everything to do with his rising political profile.

“Some people within ODM are not happy with my fast growth,” Gaucho told Nairobi News.

One of the reasons Gaucho cited for the animosity from party insiders is his decision to launch the Ghetto Revolution. He strongly believes his attack was related to his move to launch the movement.

“I am not sure who sent the young armed youth to attack me. But from where I stand, I believe the attack is related to my Ghetto Revolution which I launched a week ago,” he said.

The revolution, he said, aims to bring change among ghetto youth.

Gaucho may have also stepped on some toes when he declared that he is ready to meet President William Ruto if the Head of State extends him an invitation.

“If President William Ruto calls me, it should be something open. I will meet him, I am the president of Bunge la Mwananchi and I represent the people living in the slums. I am neither in Kenya Kwanza nor Azimio,” he recently said.

But he now claims the statement was misinterpreted by his political detractors.

“I am still loyal to Raila Odinga, who is my political godfather,” he clarified.

Another reason that may have put him at loggerheads with ODM biwigs is the ‘lunch’ retired president Uhuru Kenyatta promised him in May during the Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention at Ngong Racecourse.

After the promise, a photo of a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser V8 was shared online, amid rumours that Mr Kenyatta had rewarded him with the car, claims he refuted, although he was quick to add that he would mind the car or a house as a gift from the retired Head of State.

Gaucho, who has become a household name for the frontline position he has taken with Azimio’s political course, also believes that some people within ODM’s top leadership feel threatened by his rising political profile.

Other than mobilizing opposition supporters to participate in the rounds of anti-government protests that Azimio staged a while back, Gaucho also frequently hangs out Mr Kenyatta and ODM party leader Mr Raila Odinga.

This has clearly not gone down well with some people. However, Gaucho said he prefers not to name these people for now.

