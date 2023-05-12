EXCLUSIVE: Why I call myself ‘Dr Victor Mbuvi’ without a PhD





Award-winning gospel artiste Victor Mbuvi has opened up on why he calls himself a ‘doctor’ although he has no Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Mbuvi said his doctorate is a humanitarian one and not an academic one. Mbuvi, who has Bachelors and Masters degrees, says his doctorate is an honorary one.

‘The doctorate idea is honorary. There is this organisation called Every Home which deals with ministry and pushing the gospel of Christ in rural areas. I’m one of the board members,” he said.

Mbuvi also notes that the concept helps inspire Kenyans who have never set foot in any institution of higher learning but dream of wearing gowns.

“We make it such a big deal to these people who would want to see themselves in gowns. So if they do the ministerial classes and graduate, we appreciate their efforts in them wearing gowns,” he explained.

“Every human needs to feel appreciated in the little efforts they make. When you feel appreciated you are able to contribute more to the society.”

An honorary doctorate is a degree offered to a person who has contributed significantly to the cultural, scientific, and/or social development of the state, nation, or world. It is a prestigious title for individuals in recognition of their outstanding contribution to a particular field or society.

The contribution should be sustained over a period of years and should be lasting in nature.

Unlike a traditional PhD, the recipient of an honorary doctorate does not have to complete a course of study or research. It is a way of adding credibility and distinction to the recipient without requiring them to go through the process of getting their PhD.

Everyone can qualify for an honorary doctorate if they can show that their contributions have benefited not only their community but the world at large. The individuals selected for these awards often exhibit outstanding moral character and integrity as well.

