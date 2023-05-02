Exclusive: Why Yvette Obura ended relationship with ‘Kamba bae’ Trevor





In 2021, Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura announced during a radio interview that she had moved on after breaking up with the singer.

Yvette appeared with her mystery boyfriend, who had long remained faceless and behind the scenes.

His name was Trevor Nzomo and, like Bahati, he was a Kamba, tall, dark and handsome.

Months later, Yvette showed off her diamond ring to fans, proving she was engaged to Trevor.

Yvette quietly ended the relationship without giving many details on her social media.

Also read: Yvette Obura: I no longer have feelings for Bahati

In a recent interview with Nairobi News, the mother-of-one opened up about why the relationship ended.

First, Yvette clarified that the ex-boyfriend came out by default as she did not want the video of him posted online after the radio interview.

To this day, Yvette says she regrets unknowingly bringing the man into the public eye.

According to Yvette, she received a lot of messages and so many allegations about her then-boyfriend in her inbox and found out so many things about him that she did not know before.

“I was embarrassed about this person. I have never announced any of my relationships on social media, and even this one, it came on social media by default. It was bad for my emotional state,” Yvette said.

Yvette said part of what she received in her DMs broke up the relationship.

“I’m not a celebrity, but the fact that my life is out there, whoever is associated with me, they also become public,” Yvette lamented.

Also read: Yvette Obura: My dad didn’t approve Bahati’s pregnancy

The mother-of-one added that in the past she has seen her family and friends affected by being associated with her.

“If people know they are associated with me, they should also be careful about their image because a small mistake will automatically affect me,” she said.

Going back to that relationship, Yvette said she felt he was selfish and at some point got carried away by the attention he was getting from Yvette.

The two split amicably without any drama.

“In my next life, I will never publicize who I am dating. I will never want my loved one to feel attacked for no reason,” she said.

Following the split, Trevor revealed it was Yvette who chose to walk away and he has recovered from the pain.

“For those asking, I was dumped, and I agreed. You can make fun of my pain all you want, but I have cried and I am done. (niliwachwa nikaachika. Munichekelee kabisa. Mimi nililia nikamaliza),” Trevor wrote.

Also read: Yvette: Don’t call me Bahati baby mama