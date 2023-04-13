EXCLUSIVE: Willis Raburu’s wedding is still on





Willis Raburu, a media personality and father of three, has confirmed that his wedding with Ivy Namu, the mother of his two children, is still on.

Raburu proposed to Ivy Namu during their son’s birthday in the middle of last year.

“My wedding is absolutely happening this year. We will be giving details about the dates and months,” he said in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

Raburu had previously married Marya Prude in May 2017. However, the couple separated in 2020 under unclear circumstances before officially getting divorced and going their separate ways the same year.

In addition to his upcoming wedding, Raburu is launching a book in May that will delve into his life in media, marriage, and divorce and serve as a source of inspiration for readers.

“Everything about my life is covered in the book. It will be a book to inspire people to be better. I feel like people do not know me and some things have been said about me which are false. I want to tell my story my own way,” he said.

Despite his hectic schedule, Raburu is committed to making his wedding happen this year. “We are looking forward to it, and we are taking our time,” he said.

Moreover, Raburu is updating his fans on his weight loss journey, having undergone gastric bypass surgery and lost over 30kg.

He currently weighs 126kg and will start gym sessions to tone his body next week.

“The gym is a lot of work. I had a good trainer, but I would lose weight but I would regain that weight again very quickly,” he said in a YouTube interview, “I respect people who persistently go to the gym.”

His goal is to reach 80kg, but he is looking forward to being 100kg.

He said his weight has been on and off again. His major setback has been his eating patterns, but he is learning to take smaller portions.

“The good thing with bypass is it means that you just have to be patient. It takes time but it’s effective and the healthy way to lose fat, not haraka and at once,” he said.

