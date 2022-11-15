Exclusive: Zzero Sufuri got grade D but shines in the school of life





Kenyan gengetone maestro Zzero Sufuri, real name Jeremiah Chege has disclosed why he does not go to school.

The ‘Zimenishika’ hitmaker, while speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, said that he was a student of life and learns every day even though he does not attend school.

“I do many things. I’m not good at expressing my personal life. I’m not good in school but I’m learning. My kind of school is not one where I physically have to be somewhere but I am learning,” he said.

Zzero attended primary school in an institution called Satellite School Riruta and then proceeded to several secondary schools, where he completed his secondary education with a grade of D in his final examination.

He said at the time that even though he did not perform well, he knew that he was good at music and composition, which he now proves in his lyrics.

After high school, he enrolled at Kambi Fulani to study the arts, a launching pad to greater heights in the artistic world.

The rapper, during the interview, also disclosed that he is set to release a new album next year, which was meant to be released this year but was met with a few hitches, hence its postponement.

Zzeros’ popularity broke out in 2019 after releasing the hit song ‘Zimenishika’, which turned out to be a club banger.

Since the hit song ‘Zimenishika’, Zzero has been riding high on the Kenyan music charts with trips and shows locally and overseas. He also shared the stage with big artists such as Alpha Blondy during the Koroga festival.

His style is majorly Gengetone and dance hall infusions. He is a lyrical artist who uses his music to display his skill in wordplay and skilled music creation.

He attributes this to his studies at Kambi Fulani and his ability to easily compose artistic pieces.

