Exiled Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi in Nairobi to market new book

Stella Nyanzi during an interview with Nairobi News in Nairobi on 03/02/2021

Stella Nyanzi during an interview with Nairobi News in Nairobi on 03/02/2021





Ugandan activist Dr Stella Nyanzi is in Nairobi to officially launch her new book and also sell two others that have been in the market since 2020.

In a post on her official Facebook account, Dr Nyanzi who’s based in Germany after falling out with President Yoweri Museveni’s regime, says she will tour Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa in a bid to market the book.

“I am excited to be in Kenya to read my poems from my three books collection. Alongside ushering in a new president (William Ruto), commiserating with Baba (Raila Odinga) and bidding farewell to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, come let us enjoy poetry together,” part of the post read.

The new book is titled Eulogies of my mouth, a Poem for a poisoned Uganda.

The other two books are No Roses from my mouth: Poems from prison and No Roses from my mouth: Poems from prison.

The last two books were published in 2020.

Dr Nyanzi said she will ensure that she autographs each book.

Here is her full schedule and where she will be camping as she sells the books to interested fans.

On September 13, 2022, she will be at Ukombozi Library in the capital’s Central Business District (CBD).

Two days later she will be at Comrades Book House and on September 17, 2022 she will be based at the Coalition of Grassroots Human Rights Defenders in Mathare.

On September 19, 2022 the scholar will head to Mwamko in Kisumu and finally on September 21, 2022 she will be at the Technical University in Mombasa.

In 2021, Dr Nyanzi fled Kampala with her three children initially for Nairobi and then Germany citing threats to her life after her boyfriend was arrested by Ugandan authorities in the wake of the contested polls.

Her fleeing came months after she unsuccessfully contested for the Kampala Woman Representative seat on a Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) associated with seasoned politician Kiiza Besigye.

Known for her hard hitting and at times vulgar messages on social media Nyanzi was arrested and jailed for a year on allegations of abusing the first family on social media.

The scholar is best remembered for stripping naked and screaming in protest in a fight over office space during her stint as a lecturer at Makerere University.