Expect fare to shoot up as you go for Christmas, Simon Kimutai says

Matatu Owners Association Chairman Simon Kimutai during the press address at the KICC on Friday. PHOTO|KEVIN CHERUIYOT

As December festivals approach, Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers have been asked to be keen on the road to ensure that passengers reach their destination safely.

Matatu Owners Association chairman Simon Kimutai said that both the passengers and the drivers have to play their role of road safety this season.

During the December festival seasons, cases of fares being hiked have been rampant, and the chairman has asked passengers to be prepared for the same if fuel prices go up.

“We cannot desist from hiking our fares when our fuel goes up. But we will always be fair when adjusting the fare.”

Speaking to the press on Friday at the KICC during the association’s annual national delegates meeting, the chairman said that passengers should not sit comfortably in a vehicle that is being driven carelessly.

“Those who travel have also a role to play when a driver is either misbehaving or being careless, they should talk to the driver. There are rules of the game, passengers can always remind the driver that they are driven at the speed that is prescribed by the law,” Mr Kimutai said.

The chairman also asked the passengers to desist from encouraging drivers to drive faster than the recommended speed for Psv vehicles.

“Some passengers always want to get there faster…weka dawa, that is switching off the speed limiter. That should not be the case.”

At the same time, the chairman said that this was his last delegates meeting as a leader of the association ahead of his retirement.

“I want to tell the drivers all over the country, send home the chairman with a lot of smiles on his face since I’m getting to retire this time. I would want them to give me that reward of ensuring that everybody arrives home life.”

He expressed his displeasure with the continued operation of personal cars as Psv across the country with little action from the concerned authorities.

“We have seen emerging saloon cars competing with the matatus. I believe this has to be dealt with once and for all.”

His sentiments on personal cars carrying passengers come barely a month after Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja ordered a crackdown to get rid of such cars in CBD.

