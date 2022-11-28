Exposed: How Vera Sidika attempted to get Sh226k wig for free





Nigerian luxury hair entrepreneur has exposed Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika for wanting a Sh226,000 wig for free.

According to screenshot shared by ChiemeRoyals on her insta-stories, Vera, who slid in her DM, wanted to pay for the wig with free publicity while shooting the Real Housewives of Nairobi.

“Babe you need to send me units, I’m currently filming the Real Housewives of Nairobi. If I rock your hair and do marketing when show goes viral you’ll get good market in Kenya,” Vera wrote.

To which the Nigerian businesswoman responded. “Cost $1,849 (Sh226,613) unit name: Butterly unit.”

Then Vera replied “You misunderstood my statement but thank you for the reply.”

ChiemeRoyals went on to rant on her following posts, “Dey jump on you today, tomorrow next related brand. My business is very small one, we can’t be sharing wigs now, thnkiu!”

“A real brand supporter buys your product! I mean they pay for it to support your brand! They will never want to take advantage of you no matter what! That’s real integrity,” she added.

Last year after her baby’s gender reveal party, the mother of one was accused of not paying the event’s service providers.

One of the aggrieved service providers was comedian Akuku Danger who accused the socialite of failing to pay him Sh5,000. According to Akuku Danger, the total cost was Sh15,000 but the socialite only paid Sh10,000 and pledged to pay the remainder after the event.

“Some of us it’s the ‘small money’ that makes a difference in our livelihoods. I’m kindly asking you to pay me my balance of Sh5,000 which rightfully belongs to me,” Akuku Danger posted on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi will debut in 2023 on Showmax in partnership with NBC Universal. This is the sixth adaptation of the reality show in Africa and the 22nd worldwide.

