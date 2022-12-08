EXPOSED: Why Nadia Mukami’s break up with Arrow Bwoy is clout





Kiki or real? Self-proclaimed African popstar, Nadia Mukami, has sparked conversation among her fans after she made an announcement on her Instagram stories that she and her baby daddy Arrow Bwoy are no longer an item.

In a post, the songbird sought to clarify that she is no longer together with Arrow Bwoy and that it has been a while since they called it quits on their relationship.

“Just to clarify to the guys trying to book Arrow Bwoy and I, I have run out of lies. We have not been together for a while, we broke up. Kindly contact individual management for bookings,” read the singer’s post.

However, Nairobi News has many reasons to believe that the ‘Maombi’ hitmaker is pulling a stunt of some sort after a cross-check was done to confirm if her announcement is clout or real.

Numerous phone calls by this reporter to the pair were made but to no avail which only indicates that they are both avoiding the issue altogether.

Looking into their personal Instagram accounts, neither one of them has yet deleted the other’s photos from their feed, but seemingly, just to make the gimmick more plausible to their audience, they both unfollowed each other.

It’s not yet clear what the pair is aiming to achieve with their recent moves but Nairobi News readers are just as sceptical about their breakup as anyone else who has caught sight of the story.

To make the situation less convincing, a post seen by Nairobi News on Arrow Bwoy’s page reveals that the two superstars were all lovey-dovey with each other barely a month ago, which rules out Nadia’s claim that they broke up for “quite a while”.

Nadia, however, in another recent update has remarked that she has no particular interest in chasing clout as she is an already established musician.

“I don’t need clout to release a song. I am already established enough as an artiste. In other news, I am launching my new business next week,” read her post.

Here’s something to ponder.

Why does she need to announce her new business venture right after claiming her relationship ended?

Why share it as a by the way after the heat on her relationship just got a little over the top? Coincidence? I think not.

On another note, acting completely oblivious to the situation at hand, Arrow Bwoy has not shared any sort of update on his relationship with Nadia and instead has been posting non-related content on his story ever since his baby mama’s announcement.

