Ezekiel Mutua responds to Nonini’s termination his MCSK membership





Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer, Ezekiel Mutua, has responded to Nonini’s decision to terminate his membership with the agency.

Clarifying the matter, Mutua said Nonini’s exit has nothing to do with him.

“His (Nonini’s) request was made in February, two months before I joined MCSK,” Mutua said.

Mutua further explained that MCSK policy for termination of membership require that a member gives the organisation a three-month notice.

“In February 2022, Nonini applied to terminate his membership with MCSK for personal reasons, arguing that he had moved to the US and wished to join a Collective Management Organization there, and since the laws governing CMOs do not allow an artiste to belong to two organizations, we found the request plausible and approved it in line with our procedures,” Mutua said.

However, he said the termination letter was meant to be confidential. He also dismissed reports that there has been mass exodus by members.

Details of a letter Nonini (Hubert Nakitare) wrote to MCSK seeking to terminate his membership emerged this week.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Moving on to something that actually works 100%,” the self-styled Godfather of Genge said following the new development.

MCSK has since confirmed that it had parted ways with the musician and thus he will not be entitled to remittances from the Collective Management Organisation (CMO).