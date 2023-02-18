Ezekiel Mutua’s mum to be laid to rest next weekend





The mother of Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), Dr Ezekiel Mutua, will be buried next Saturday in Mwala, Machakos County.

Dr Mutua has revealed these details in a post on his Facebook page.

“We are encouraged by your comfort and support as we begin the activities towards the burial slated for Saturday 25th February in Mwala, Machakos County,” Dr Mutua’s post reads.

Mama Esther passed away early this week. Friday evening, friends and colleagues joined the family at All Saints Cathedral for prayers and burial arrangements.

Dr Mutua has been sharing memorable photos of her mum and a video, featuring him with the mother and his father.

In a special message on Thursday, Dr Mutua celebrated his mother through photos captured when they were together.

“From the day she hit 90 we developed this strange habit of capturing the moments in photos. Glad I did. Now I can simply tell her story with the raw photos, most of them taken with a mulika mwizi in different places in the village. What a beautiful soul!” reads the message.

In August 2021, Dr Mutua wrote a post on Facebook recalling how his mother survived a venomous snake bite in the 1990s. She was bitten by the snake that had strayed into her house.

“There was a time when mum didn’t have a decent home. She lived in a pathetic shack that would rain through and wasn’t safe at all. One day in the mid-90s a deadly snake entered the house at night and as she struggled in darkness to escape, it bit her hand twice, leaving its deadly pangs in her body,” Dr Mutua reounted.

His elder siblings however acted fast by taking their mother to Githurai where Dr Mutua was staying then. Although they had administered first aid, the journey took a whole day.

Thankfully, the mother, whose her hands had been severely damaged by the snake poison, was successfully treated at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

