Fabolous rocks Kenya rugby jersey onstage after losing luggage (Photos)





Visiting American rapper Fabolous – real name John David Jackson – did not let a wardrobe mishap dampen his vibe, as he took the stage at Sk8city at Diamond Plaza II in Nairobi on the wee hours of Friday, August 11.

The Into You hitmaker arrived in Nairobi on Thursday, August 10, at the Jomo Kenyatta, but his luggage did not.

A source told Nairobi News, “Fabulous did not attend the press conference on August 10 afternoon that was set a few hours before the event because he did not have clothes to change into. his language had been lost at Amsterdam.”

Adding, “However, at the well attended press conference, his spinmaster DJ Boof represented him.”

In a promo video, Fabolous expressed his excitement about visiting Nairobi for the first time.

Upon his arrival, Fabolous shared, “It was a long trip but I’m happy to be here. It’s my first time in Nairobi and Kenya. I wanted to explore the country, connect with the people, and deliver a performance for you all. I’m truly honored to be here.”

Eager to witness his debut performance in the country, fans and enthusiasts were curious about Fabolous’s chosen attire for the occasion.

Taking the stage at the newly launched Sk8city at 12:15 am, Fabolous unleashed his dynamic presence, keeping the crowd enthralled for an entire hour.

Sporting a Kenya-themed tracksuit inspired by the country’s national colours and symbols, he paired that with a grass-green Kenya rugby jersey. The fit perfectly merged style and comfort.

His selection of hit songs, including We Be Killing Them and So Into You featuring Tamia, had the audience singing along, reminiscent of his massive hits from the early 2000s.

As the night progressed, Fabolous transitioned into African hits like Davido’s Available and Kenyan hip-hop icon Khaligraph’s Mbona, showing his appreciation for the global music landscape.

Speaking with Sheila Kwamboka and Chito Ndhlovu on Kiss FM, Fabolous expressed his affinity for the Afrobeat sound.

“I’ve been to two to five countries on this trip and heard afrobeats, the sound, and the music is speeding all over. In America, people like Burna Boy, and Wizkid, music has touched the states.”

The event, hosted by Maina Kageni, saw performances by Boutross, Kahush, and King Kafu, who set the stage on fire before Abbas Kubaff concluded the night after Fabolous’s electrifying act.

Among the enthralled audience were Kenyan celebrities, including singer Dela and media personality Shaffie Weru, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the night.

