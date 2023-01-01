Facebook boss showcases wife’s growing baby bump





Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has showcased his wife Priscilla Chan’s growing baby bump.

In a photo on Facebook, Zuckerberg is dressed in a black suit while Chan is in a shimmering ivory dress.

The couple shared that their newborn will come in 2023 and wished everyone a happy new year full of adventures and love.

While announcing that they were expectant late last year, the Meta founder revealed their unborn baby’s gender.

In a post, Zuckerberg said, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”

The two love birds tied the knot in 2012 and struggled before Chan could conceive their first child. When they wanted to start a family, Zuckerberg revealed that Chan had undergone three miscarriages.

“You feel so hopeful when you learn you’re going to have a child. You start imagining who they’ll become and dreaming of hopes for their future. You start making plans, and then they’re gone. It’s a lonely experience,” he said.

However, the couple welcomed their firstborn daughter Maxima better known as Max, in 2015.

The excited Zuckerberg then penned a long heartfelt letter to her with a part reading, “Your new life is full of promise, and we hope you will be happy and healthy so you can explore it fully. You’ve already given us a reason to reflect on the world we hope you live in.”

Two years later, the couple welcomed their second-born daughter August whose name signified the month Ms Chan gave birth.

In yet another letter to his daughter, talking to her about childhood.

“Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation,” he said.

