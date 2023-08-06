Fact checking the Human Meat Project amid fears in Kenya





On Thursday, August 3, 2023, Kenyans on TikTok were in uproar after a user by the name Daddy Blessing 254 highlighted a website that was ‘asking people to give them their bodies’.

“Welcome to the Human Meat Project, we are the human meat donation program. By donating bodies for human consumption, we are taking action to solve overpopulation, which leads to climate change and the greenhouse effect caused by the mass farming of livestock animals in order to feed the world. At Human Meat Project, we value everybody and every life. We emphasize the source and origins of our human meat to deliver the diversity of our world and reveal the worrying differences of quality of life across the globe. Our organization welcomes every nation to give back to the rest of the world. Hand in hand, we can help each other improve living conditions and the environment for everyone through this global movement,” read the Human Meat Project’s literature on their About Us page.

The website also went ahead to have links to help users understand human meat as a food source and the nutrition facts attached. They also listed that they select donors who are healthy, do not have any contagious diseases, health issues or use medications and substances that might be absorbed by people who consume their meat.

“My people, there are some people who are still shocked with World Coin and how they are collecting eyeball data but there are some people who don’t want these eyes or anything else. They want the entire body. They call themselves the Human Meat Project and their mission is under population control because the world is becoming overpopulated. On their website, they say that one body can feed up to 40 humans. My goodness! It’s like the judgment day trumpets were blown and we were left behind or they are about to be blown.

They will rehabilitate you in their facility for two months where they will give you spiritual guidance, mental health and prepare you for the harvest. In fact, they are calling it the harvest date. Oh my God, where are we living? What I will do now is that I will leave (Kenya) in 2023 and the only way to do this is to move to Ethiopia. Ethiopia are in 2015. I am tired of 2023 and I have had enough of 2023. I am moving away this year,” said Daddy Blessings254.

His viewers reacted in either ire or fear of the project as sampled by Nairobi News below:

“I thought these are jaba stories until I Googled. Me too, I am done with this world,” said Miss Gathu.

“It’s like a (controversial Pastor Paul) Mackenzie project yenye imeomoka (that has been refined),” added Linah.

“They are even in the black market to sell children to be eaten like food. God have mercy on your people,” prayed Ruth Chege.

“It’s time to fast my people. If they see you are thin, they won’t pick you,” opined Kanairo Confessions.

Nairobi News, however, conducted a fact check on this Human Meat Project, and found it was simply a conceptual art project aimed at raising awareness on the user rights of people using digital platforms.

According to the project’s Terms and Conditions of Use Agreement Policy, the Human Meat Project is “purely a conceptual art and will not be acted out in real life.”

“Our project’s aim is to address the Rights of User in every digital application(s) and digital platform(s) which is being subjected to the digital service terms and agreement policy. The Human Meat Project is a conceptual art project which encourages the public to read the policy and shows how company services’ limit our rights in the services they provide,” added the Project managers.

As the controversial website continues to go viral for allegedly seeking humans flesh to feed other humans, it proves their project correct because not many people read their terms and conditions to understand it was simply a conceptual art project.

