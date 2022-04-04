Fairmont The Norfolk hotel reopens its doors to the public

L-R: Fairmont The Norfolk Head Bell Captain Chris Onyango, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts Kenya director of sales Elizabeth Kamuyu and Accor Country General Manager Mehdi Morad during the official reopening of Fairmont The Norfolk after two years of closure. April 4, 2022 DIANA NGILA | NAIROBI

Nairobi’s Fairmont The Norfolk has officially reopened its doors to the public after closure in May 2020 due to the economic biting experienced in the hospitality industry due to covid-19.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony on April 4, 2022, Mr Mehdi Morad, the Country General Manager at Accor Kenya, delivered the good news. He noted that the hotel is ready to welcome both local and international guests to experience the most unique and breathtaking journey at Fairmont The Norfolk, in Nairobi city centre.

“The whole design is curated internationally though handcrafted locally. Fairmont stands for creating memories. The newly refurbished Norfolk is sure to create a lively zone within the CBD,” said Mr. Morad.

“The hotel and Accor regional team have worked closely together to ensure they provide the guests with exceptional services and facilities in line with the luxe positioning of the Fairmont brand including a new Food & Beverage concept in order to meet with customers evolving needs,” he added.

Together the teams worked on the redesign of the lounge, bar and restaurant with bright and elegant touches as well as an exciting culinary experience to offer the most modern, elegant and diverse tantalizing options, combined with the historic venue and its iconic lush garden in the heart of the city.

With the motive of preserving the long-standing history known to many for generations, the hotel has made a modernized twist and blend of art that goes way back. The notable landmark dating back to 1904 has often played a pivotal role in Kenya’s historical legacy, notably as the town and the modern city of Nairobi grew around the property.

The hotel has often been described as a hidden gem with alluring charm and elegant contemporary design that offers guests a feeling of relaxation, a sense of belonging, and ownership that is ideal for meetings, chilling, partying and an exceptional culinary experience.

“Our products are from Kenya. We work with people who produce, and our herbs and spices come from our garden,” said Mr Morad.

It aims to be the ultimate lifestyle haven to chill, celebrate, meet and share memories. All these for lunch, dinner, after work meetings with friends, colleagues and associates. It also seeks to host weddings, intimate personal and corporate events.

In addition to its new design, the new Cin Cin cocktail bar, with its wide windows opening in the garden, will offer a selection of signature cocktails. The Garden Restaurant will introduce a new creative ‘à la carte menu’ combining inspirations from around the world and local ingredients. Furthermore, The Tatu restaurant, which will have a dedicated relaunch in June, will celebrate the talent and creativity of the renowned Chef Aris.

Fairmont the Norfolk is the second property under the Fairmont Kenya umbrella to reopen and paves way for the Fairmont Mount Kenya reopening that is set to take place in June. Fairmont is also part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.