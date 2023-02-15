Faith without works is dead – Reuben Kigame on Ruto’s led prayers

Gospel artiste Reuben Kigame, who ran for presidential in the 2022 General Election. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Gospel artiste Reuben Kigame, who ran for presidential in the 2022 General Election. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





Gospel singer-turned-politician Reuben Kigame has reacted to President William Ruto’s led Valentine’s prayers.

In a tweet, Kigame joined Kenyans and leaders who were criticising the Head of State for leading prayers instead of coming up with sustainable solutions.

The netizens shared that prayers would not salvage the hunger situation being experienced in the country currently, adding that the government needed to come up with practical solutions.

Weighing in on the debate, the Hauniachi hitmaker tweeted, “Faith without works is dead.”

Faith without works is dead. — Reuben Kigame HSC (@ReubenKigame) February 15, 2023

Also read: Wajackoyah: Modern church has become a conduit of poverty

On Valentine’s day, President Ruto led the country in praying over hunger and drought at the Nyayo stadium.

The Head of State was in the company of his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and his wife Dorcas Rigathi, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, his deputy James Muchiri, and Attorney General Justin Muturi.

Kigame has been vocal about the country’s happenings ever since he was unsuccessful in his presidential bid for the August 2022 polls.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said that the veteran gospel singer had failed to meet the set conditions, barring him from the race.

He would then be critical of the government, saying President Ruto’s administration was overdoing religion.

Making the remarks three days after the Head of State was sworn in, Kigame tweeted, “I know I will be bashed but I need to be truthful and accountable to the nation. I think the Ruto administration is overdoing religion.”

The religion topic has been a bone of contention in the country, with many Kenyans being of a similar opinion to Kigame. They claim that President Ruto is hiding behind religion, questioning his intentions.

However, of all presidents the country has ever had since independence, Dr Ruto and his wife are the only ones who have been vocal and active in promoting churches and their activities.

Also read: Prayer warrior: First Lady Rachel Ruto goes down on her knees to pray for rains