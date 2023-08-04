‘Faithless’ actress Fatma Mohammed on taking a break from jiu-jitsu training





Mombasa-based actress Fatma Mohammed plays a badass role in the latest Kenyan drama Faithless which is currently streaming on Showmax.

In an exciting revelation, Fatma, who brilliantly portrays the character of Hope, confessed that she initially didn’t know much about the role when she auditioned for it.

However, her passion for acting and storytelling drove her to take on the challenge and embrace the character wholeheartedly.

“I was excited and honoured to have an opportunity to tell a story that’s relatable and memorable. I always challenge myself creatively so this was exactly what I needed to showcase my range as an actor: playing a church woman involved in crime, two things that are completely different from who I am as a Muslim woman,” she told Nairobi News.

Many of her fans don’t know that she is into fitness and martial arts. When asked if she sees herself ever playing a role requiring these skills, Fatma was not shy to say that she has been training in martial arts, jiu-jitsu, and boxing for many years.

“Unfortunately, a few years ago I had extensive surgery and I developed a fear of rigorous training. But I’m happy to say that this year I officially got back to it and have been boxing again. This is such a big step for me and yes, I would love to play the role of a badass female Muslim boxer who beat the odds and survives; a dream for sure.​”

Jiu-jitsu is a self-defense martial art and combat sport based on grappling, ground fighting, and submission holds.

She discloses that while filming Faithless, she was planning her wedding.

“I’m happy to have met my soulmate in my 30s, proof that good things take time. My wedding planning was a bit challenging at first since Faithless shoots were back-to-back but I’m grateful for a partner that has been very understanding and proud of me and my career milestone. I ended up downloading wedding planner apps and delegating wedding duties through WhatsApp groups to make everything work and stay on track. Thank God for family!” she said.

Faithless is a crime and faith-driven drama series that sees four church members sucked into the criminal underworld when they are forced to turn their savings scheme into a money laundering operation.

