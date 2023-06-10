Faithless: Sneak preview of latest drama series on Showmax

From Left to right: Rosemary Waweru, Avril Nyambura and Fatma Mohammed in a scene on Showmax original series 'Faithless'. PHOTO | POOL

Streaming service Showmax will release its next original, Faithless, a crime movie inspired by chamas, next month.

Faithless follows the story of women drawn into crime. The 10-part crime drama series is set in the aftermath of a heist gone bad.

The story follows four church members who are drawn into a life of crime and violence when their chama is turned into a money laundering operation by a vicious crime lord.

Esther, a struggling waitress, stumbles on proceeds of a robbery and discovers that her brother, Benja, was one of the masterminds of the crime. Meanwhile Cain, a ruthless criminal who lost a fortune in the heist, uses his vast resources in search of the money and to punish those responsible.

Subsequently, Esther, along with her church friends, Ruth, Hope and Deborah, face a dilemma that challenges their values. Will they use the money for good or succumb to the temptations that come with ill-gotten gains?

Rosemary Waweru (Tabasamu) takes on the role of Esther, with singer Avril Nyambura, Beatrice Mwai and Fatma Mohammed (Kina) as her three church friends.

Also in the cast is former NTV news anchor Mark Masai, Aleks Kamau (Volume), Morris Mwangi (Famous), Peter Kamau (Selina), Arabron Nyneque (Second Family), Abubakar Mwenda (Subira), Brian Ngaira (Pepeta), Antony Kyule Njuguna (Sue na Jonnie), Ashley Kareez (Single Kiasi), Steve Matias (State House), Kennedy Luyali (18 Hours) and Zawadi Kayyoh (Pieces of Us)..

Produced by Live Eye TV, Faithless is helmed by Abdi Shuria and King Muriuki and Janet Chumbe (Sanura).

“Faithless is an interesting story because it explores our inner turmoil as humans and the conflicts of faith versus money, and how we try to justify our actions and sins as being for the ‘greater good” said Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa

Faithless is the fifth Showmax Original series released in Kenya in 2023.

