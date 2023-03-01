Fake cop in court for attempted assault of police officer

William Andati when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A suspected police imposter who was arrested with military uniforms in Huruma, Nairobi is facing charges of personating a police officer contrary to section 10 (b) of the penal code.

Mr William Andati has been charged with falsely presenting himself as an employee of the National Police Service (NPS) to a police corporal, and his two colleagues constables Kelvin Karanja and Kelvin Orambui, of Huruma Police Station on January 31, 2023.

Mr Andati is also facing charges of attempting to strike one of the officers with a panga with an intention of causing him grievous harm.

This is addition to a charge of possession of public stores contrary to section 326 (2) of the penal code after he was allegedly found wearing a pair of military trousers believed to be a property of the NPS and reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Mr Andati is also facing charges of plotting to commit a felony contrary to section 308 (1) of the penal code after he was allegedly found with the panga in question.

Also, the accused person is facing another charge of resisting arrest by police officers while in due execution of their duties in contravention of the section 103 (a) of the NPS Act of 2011.

He has also been charged with being in possession of an imitation of a firearm contrary to section 34 (1) of the Firearms’ Act where he is accused of having a toy pistol with intention to commit a robbery.

On the material day, the three police officers were on foot patrol in the area around 2am when they saw five men in military uniforms.

The three officers identified themselves and asked the five to identify themselves. Instead, one of the suspects drew a panga and attempted to slash PC Karanja on the head.

In the ensuing commotion, Mr Andati escaped together with others but one of his accomplices, Philemon Okumu, was arrested and charged two days later.

On February 27, while the three officers were on patrol along the same area, they received information from members of the public that there were four suspects at a matatu parking, including a group that had escaped police arrest on January 31, 2023 in the area after they were found donning police uniform.

When the group of the suspected gangsters saw the three police officers, they ran into a makeshift kiosk and the members of the public armed with crude weapons joined the police officers in pursuing the suspects.

Mr Andati was quickly cornered by the members of the public and beaten up before the police officers intervened, rescued and arrested him.

The officers recovered a toy pistol from the suspect who was subsequently locked him up at Huruma Police Station before he was arraigned in court.

Mr Andati denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts and released on bond of Sh100,000 with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh80,000. The case will be mentioned on March 15, 2023 before hearing starts on July 14, 2023.

