Fake dealer found with Sh6 million worth of scrap metal from KPLC

Defective transformers at the Kenya Power storage yard in Industrial Area, Nairobi. The company denies paying for them and claims the supplier will take them back. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI

Defective transformers at the Kenya Power storage yard in Industrial Area, Nairobi. The company denies paying for them and claims the supplier will take them back. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI





A dealer who was on May 26, 2023, found with suspected stolen goods worth Sh6 million allegedly belonging to Kenya Power Limited Company (KPLC) hidden in a container in Embakassi, Nairobi, is not registered by the scrap metal council of Kenya.

This is according to Scrap Metal Council (SMC) chairman Francis Mugo, who said preliminary investigations had already shown that he was operating illegally.

Mr Mugo said investigations had been launched into the matter and a decision would be taken by the middle of the week.

“We cannot have people who break the law and we let them go scot-free, if it is confirmed that they have been operating without a licence then they will have a case to answer,” said Mugo.

He also said the council had already revoked the licence of Triple Seven Collectors Limited.

Mr Mugo said all government agencies that need to dispose off scrap metal should do so in consultation with the council.

According to the Scrap Metal Act 2015, Section 9(1), a person shall not deal in scrap metal unless he has a licence issued by the council and is a member of the Scrap Metal Dealers Association.

If a person goes ahead and contravenes this then they should be arrested as they have committed an offence liable to conviction.

The penalty is a fine not exceeding Sh10 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both.

If it is a second offence, the penalty is a fine not exceeding Sh20 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both.

A multi-agency team comprising personnel from the National Police Service (NPS), the Ministry of Energy, KETRACO and the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) recovered stolen goods worth Sh6.3 million on Friday evening, 26 May 2023.

Also read: Police seize fake alcoholic drinks, arrest two women in in Kiambu

How Indian official drained dam to retrieve phone