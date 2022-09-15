Famed personalities who quit social media or don’t own accounts





Some politicians in Kenya have had to quit social media out of their own free will while others quit after encountering the unruly Kenyans on Twitter (KOT).

Here are some of them and why they quit social media

1. Uhuru Kenyatta

The former President deactivated his Twitter account after getting constant insults and name-calling that flooded his timeline.

President Kenyatta said he would rather sleep and engage with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta rather than keep up with the social media platform.

When his account was deactivated, Uhuru was one of the most followed African leaders on Twitter as his handle @UKenyatta had around 3.62 million followers.

His Facebook account was also deleted shortly after.

Also read: Meet Mashirima Kapombe’s rarely seen son with Captain Otoyo Sibuor

2. Fred Matiang’i

The Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National government deactivated his Twitter handle just after President William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president.

The account had 1.3 million followers.

Dr Matiang’i had been a vocal supporter of Azimio Chief Raila Odinga throughout the campaign season, which always put him at loggerheads with the former Deputy President Ruto, the former’s main political rival.

3. Moses Kuria

The former Gatundu lawmaker promised to deactivate his official Twitter account but it is still running confirming it was just a ‘promise’.

After President Ruto was sworn in, Kuria said, “My objective has been achieved. My good friend William Ruto is the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya. This account will be permanently deleted on Wednesday 14th September 2022 at 18:00 hours. It was great interaction guys. Adios!”

KOT is still waiting for the fulfilment of this ‘promise’.

Also read: Last social media messages by actress Faith Nduku before her tragic death

4. Winnie Odinga

The daughter of Azimio la Umoja’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga deactivated her Twitter account moments after she exchanged harsh words with the party’s bloggers and supporters on the platform.

The war of words was over the 2022 general elections outcome.

Also read: Governor Sakaja petitioned to name a road after legendary rapper E-Sir

5. Samuel Kamau Macharia alias SK Macharia

Recently, a Twitter and Facebook account emerged bearing his name and photos, especially after his involvement in the 2022 General Election. Macharia strongly supported former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

However, the tycoon distanced himself from those accounts and others on social media.

Further his company, Royal Media Service released a statement also disowning the accounts.

“This is to inform the general public that Dr S.K Macharia, Chairman of Royal Media Service, does not have any social media accounts on Facebook or Twitter or any other social media platforms,” the statement read.

Also read:

5 quick facts about the late Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok

Uthiru neigbours narrate last moments of slain UON student Lucy Ngendo

President Ruto mourns the sudden death of Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok

KOT and the nicknames they have given Kenyan politicians

More pain at the pump for the hustlers as fuel prices go up