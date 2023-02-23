Family announces burial date of Senior Senate employee who died in Dubai





A senior employee in the Senate who died while on official duties in Dubai will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 25, 2023, his family has said.

Mr Wellingtone Namenge Ogoya who died on February 13, 2023 was a senior Research officer in the Senate.

In an obituary published in a local daily, Mr Ogoya was described as a man who served the country with commitment, passion, courage and integrity.

His body is currently at the Lee Funeral Home and will be picked from there on Thursday, February 23, 2023. According to the obituary, the family will then conduct a vigil at his Rongai Home.

Thereafter the cortege will depart for his rural home in Ebulwani Village, in Butula Sub-County, Busia County on February 24, 2023.

According to Mr Jeremiah Nyegenye, who is the clerk of the Senate, Mr Ogoya died in his hotel room while in United Arab Emirates.

“He was a principled and patriotic staffer of integrity who was steadfast in his service to Parliament and his country. His death is a big loss to the parliamentary service and the parliamentary fraternity,” Mr Nyegenye said.

Mr Ogoya began his career in Parliament way back in 2008 when he was working as an aide in the office of former Member of Parliament Mr Chris Okemo. He was then appointed as a commissioner in the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Mr Ogoya thereafter joined the directorate of parliamentary research services in March 2013 where he served until his demise.

