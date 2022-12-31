Family of DJ who was killed for refusing to play requested song cries for justice

The late DJ Salim Moriasi alias DJ Goodie of the County Lux Comfort Hotel in Mariakani County Luc Comfort hotel was allegedly murdered by known people who are yet to be arrested. PHOTOS | COURTESY

The family of a 27-year-old DJ at County Lux Comfort Hotel in Marikanani, Kilifi County, has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conduct a thorough investigation into his killing.

According to preliminary investigations, the late Salim Moriasi was killed on Christmas Eve at 1am following a scuffle at the club over the playing of a song.

The family claims the killers are well known but are yet to be arrested. According to the family spokesperson, George Abuga, the deceased sustained injuries on different parts of his body after he was assaulted.

A postmortem done at the Coast General Hospital mortuary revealed the deceased succumbed to cardiorespiratory arrest and severe head injury.

“I attended the postmortem. The damage on the body indicated that it was by a combat person,” Mr Abuga said.

Speaking to journalists on Friday before Moriasi’s burial, Mr Abuga accused the club’s management of interference in the matter after the DJ was booked by his employer as an unknown patient at the Mariakani Sub-county Hospital, yet he was their employee for six years.

A report from the hospital stated that those who took him to the hospital reported that the deceased fell down the stairs, where he sustained injuries and was rushed to Mariakani Sub-county Hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

“The murder was grievous, and the same club claims its long-time worker was an unknown Kenyan male. Our son was brutally murdered in cold blood by known people, and clips are circulating all over, and so far, nobody is in custody,” said Mr Abuga, adding that the late Moriasi was taken to hospital by his fellow workers.

In addition, the manager hired a taxi to take the deceased to the emergency wing at the Mariakini Sub-county Hospital.

He added that information from the hospital was that the doctor recommended a CT scan because of the extent of the injuries.

“Those who took him to the hospital told the doctor that he was a drunkard found lying on the floor. However, the doctor looked at him and recommended a CT scan. We call upon the police to move swiftly and arrest the killers,” he said.

A neighbour, Ms Ezina Moraa, said they want the police to tell the family if the deceased was received at the Mariakani Sub-county Hospital when alive or dead.

Ms Moraa also sought to know why a bouncer at the club who took the deceased to the hospital booked him as an unknown person while in possession of his phone, which he had from the night of the incident and the whole Christmas day without communicating with the family which lives not far from the club.

She said the management failed to inform the family immediately after the deceased was taken to the hospital and only informed them about the death on Christmas Day at 8pm.

“We need justice for the late Moriasi. The killers attacked and killed our brother and then carried him outside the club to portray that he fell and died, which was not the case.We spent a whole day without knowing that our brother was in the mortuary until 8pm,” she said.

Another family member, Ms Zachari Abuga, wondered why the killers were yet to be arrested.

A report from the hospital indicated that those who took him to the hospital reported that the deceased fell down the stairs and sustained injuries.

Kaloleni Sub County Police Commander Alexander Makau confirmed the incident, saying police had summoned all employees of the club, including the owner, over the matter. He said all key witnesses had recorded statements with the police.

“The postmortem report has confirmed the murder of the deceased. We are up to the task to ensure we bring all the culprits on board for legal action,” he said, adding that the police have already retrieved the CCTV footage from the club for analysis.

“We were waiting for the family to bury their kin then we swing into action,” he said.

mongala@ke.nationmedia.com