Family fundraise for US-based couple killed in Kenya





The daughter of Mr Edward Morema Nyagechi, 62 and Mong’ina Morema, 60, who were killed in cold blood on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, has started a GoFundMe asking well-wishers to contribute money towards their burial.

The GoFundMe which was started by their daughter Carollyne Morema has so far received a contribution of Sh75,000 from members of the public.

Meanwhile, police in Nyamira are trying to piece together the last moments of the couple who were killed inside their mansion which is now a crime scene.

Already, two people including a house girl and a farm hand have been grilled over the brutal death of the couple and recorded statements with the police.

In their narrative to the police, the duo says a stringer visited the couple on the night they died.

The couple had dinner alongside the visitor as they held discussions and the house girl excused herself and went to sleep, leaving behind the couple and their guest.

For the farm hand, he said that he rarely enters the house and when he was served supper, he ate, closed the gate and retired to bed after a busy day on the farm.

Masaba North Sub-County Police boss Robert Ndambiri in an earlier interview said that investigations into the matter had started.

According to Mr Ndambiri, the deceased persons seemed to have been hit with a blunt object on their heads.

The bodies also had stab wounds on other parts of the body.

“We are trying to establish how the attackers got into their house because there was no breakage. We have arrested two people as we commence our investigations. They are a housemaid who used to live with the deceased in their single-storey house and a farm hand,” Mr Ndambiri said.

