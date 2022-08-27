Family of deceased Maseno School student deny reports of death by suicide





A family in Vihiga County was on Saturday still in shock after their 18 year old son was reported to have died after he jumped from the second floor of a dormitory at Maseno School on Friday.

Mr Caleb Ingolo described his son as a jovial person who had not shown any signs of stress that could have driven him to commit suicide.

The Form Three student is alleged to have committed suicide by jumping through the opening in the window and plunging to death at 4.30am. The matter was reported by students sleeping on the ground floor of the dormitory who heard the commotion.

“All we want is investigations to establish what could have happened to our son. We all know death is inevitable but there are many an answered questions surrounding the death of my son,” said Mr Ingolo.

He said the family had no plans to sue the school management over the death of their son but added that the explanation he got from the institution about what happened was not convincing.

“I don’t know why my son would want to commit suicide he did not complain of to us of anything bothering him. When he came for the holidays, he was jovial and cheeky as is his nature,” said Mr Ingolo.

The family from Emuhaya Sub County is waiting for a postmortem which will be conducted on Tuesday to establish the cause of death of his son.

Mr Ingolo explained that when he visited his son’s dormitory, he did not see anything suspicious. He said his son’s bed was well spread with his suitcase well placed at the furthest end.

Also read:

Maseno School student dies in suspected suicide

How I escaped a murder-suicide attempt by my baby daddy – Elizabeth Munyalo

Man commits suicide inside Kasarani Police Station

He was perplexed when he was shown a hand written note that his son is alleged to have left behind before he took life.

“We are not planning to sue anyone since nothing can bring him (son) back to life, but knowing the circumstances behind his death may give us some closure,” said Mr Ingolo.

Mr Ingolo said that he received a distress call on Friday at 4.30 am asking him to rush to school.

When he arrived in school, he was informed by the deputy principal that his son had jumped off from the second floor of the he dormitory, through the window and plunged to the ground. He was told his son had been rushed to nearby Coptic Hospital.

When he got to the hospital, he found his son who was unconscious had been put on the oxygen supply machine to try and revive him as the medics were busy trying to save his life.

As his condition got worse, he was transferred to the Aga Khan hospital, Kisumu but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The doctors informed us that my son had died 20 minutes earlier, the reason behind his death is still unknown,” he said.

The Kisumu West OCPD Mr David Nyabuto said the deceased left behind a note in the locker belonging to one of his classmates.

The hand written note says the learner had asked his colleague to take good care of his school belongings.

“The matter was reported to us by the school at 9.30 am with allegations that the student had killed himself,” said Mr Nyabuto.

He said that the investigations into the matter were in progress and detectives had visited the school to gather more information about the incident.

anyangoangy1@gmail.com