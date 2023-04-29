Family of Kenyan socialite who died in Malaysia refutes drug trafficking claims





The family of Ms Brenda Akinyi Ochola, has refuted claims that she died while trafficking drugs in Malaysia.

Confirming her death, the family in a statement said Ms Akinyi fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on April 15, 2023.

However, despite the doctors’ best efforts to save her life, she died on April 25, 2023.

“On behalf of the Ochola family, we would like to address the untruthful rumors circulating about my sister Brenda Akinyi Ochola. Brenda fell ill and was admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur and she passed away on April 25, 2023,” the family said in a statement.

Also read: How Ruiru man who killed his girlfriend lied to her bosses that she had quit

The family also refuted claims that the deceased was in a coma and that she had been put on life-support machine.

According to the family, Ms Akinyi was suffering from Mycoplasma Pneumonia Septicemia which led to Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy with multiple organ failure.

“During this difficult time, we respectfully ask for privacy as we grieve our loss and request that you keep our family in your prayers,” the family said in the statement.

Also read: How these Kenyan women survived deadly gunfire in Sudan without food

Ms Akinyi’s death was first reported early this week, with reports on social media claiming that she died while trafficking drugs.

The posts claimed that Ms Akinyi was stopped at one of the airports in Malaysia and her stomach burst open with reports further claiming that she had cocaine inside the stomach.

According to her Instagram account, Ms Akinyi was a Law graduate who believed in good life.

“One thing about me, I will live my best life,” her biography on Instagram reads.

She also shared photos of herself in fancy places including one that was taken inside a private jet.

Also read: How sex worker stole Sh8000 from client