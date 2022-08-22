Her dream was to go overseas – Father of Kenyan who drowned in Canada





The family of Hellen Wendy – real name Hellen Kemunto – the lady who drowned during a Facebook Live session, want to bring her body back home to Kenya for burial.

Hellen was based in Canada where she meet her death.

Her younger brother, Enock Nyabuto has started a GoFundMe page to fundraise.

“Hellen was my eldest sister,” Nyabuto says, “She was full of life. With a warm smile and a charming heart. Everyone who met Wendy had their spirits lifted. She was passionate about her work and she touched many hearts.”

Also read: RIP! Last moments of gospel artiste who died after complaining of stomach ache

He continued, “On Thursday 18th August, Hellen was enjoying an afternoon swim when she tragically drowned.

Hellen lived in Toronto and worked a temporary job in Collingwood, but her family lives in Kisii.”

Nyabuto made his please on the website.

“We are soliciting your generous donation to repatriate her body to Nairobi, Kenya as per the wishes of our family. The cost to repatriate the body is approximately $50,000 (Ksh 5.9m).

Your generous contributions towards this cause are highly appreciated as we go through this extreme circumstance of losing a loved one.”

Also read: ‘She said goodbye,’ Hellen Wendy’s boyfriend breaks his silence

Meanwhile, the father has come out to speak about the incident.

According to 55-year-old John Nyabuto Kiyondi, Hellen’s father, Hellen left home five years ago and had not returned since.

He added that she had applied for and won a chance to live in Canada — the equivalent of the US Green Card.

“While in high school, she used to tell me that she harboured the dream of going overseas. One evening, she came home and told me she had won herself a ‘Green Card’ to go to Canada.

She asked me to help her raise her airfare. I went to a local chama, borrowed some money and together with what I had saved, we saw her off,” Mr Nyabuto said.

While in Canada, according to the father, Hellen was determined to see their family back in Kenya prosper since she knew they were struggling.

During her free time, she would take up extra jobs and the little she could get, she could budget well for her upkeep and the remaining could be sent home to support her family.

Check out more news below:

City woman disrupts Holy Family mass demanding for Chebukati’s repentance

Kenyan granny arrested with Ksh61 million heroin in Poland

Why Kanze Dena should write a book about State House – Lee Njiru