Family of man accused of beheading his children in Kisii speaks





A man accused of beheading his two children in Kiobegi, Kisii County is mentally unstable and has been seeking medical attention since 2009, Nairobi News can now reveal.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter, the family of Mr Nelson Ontita, said that they had spent a lot of money in hospitals intending to assist him in vain.

Mr Jackson Ontita, the father of the suspect said that his son started becoming mentally unstable in 2009 and he has been taken to several hospitals in Nyanza his next move was to have him admitted at the Mathari Mental Hospital in Nairobi County.

Some of the facilities where he has been treated include; Tabaka hospital, Bosongo hospital, Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu and Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH).

“I was already seeking money so that he could be taken to Mathari Hospital in Nairobi. I wanted a professional to tell us what was ailing my son,” Mr Ontita told Nairobi News.

He said that at first, doctors informed him that his son was suffering from epilepsy, but the condition worsened as time passed.

Mr Ontita said that the son could sometimes go berserk and start attacking people even when nobody had done him anything wrong.

“In several occasions, I could be called by locals who informed me that he was fighting people on the road. I could rush there and ask him to come back home,” said Mr Ontita.

According to him, at times, his son was okay, and he could become very violent and uncontrollable.

He said that his son scored a C plain in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) from Nyamache Secondary School, and he had scored 283 marks in his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) from Kiobegi Secondary School.

On Monday, January 9, 2023, Mr Nelson, accused of murdering his two children aged two years and ten months, was arraigned before an Ogembo Court in Kisii County.

Ogembo Law Courts Principal Magistrate Calestous Sindani Nambafu allowed the police to detain the suspect for 14 more days as investigations continue. In court, Mr Nelson did not take a plea.

The suspect, who was spotted carrying a machete on the day the two children were found dead, was arrested shortly after committing the heinous act.

Nyamache OCPD Kipkulei Kipkemboi confirmed the incident saying the suspect was arrested shortly after committing the crime.

