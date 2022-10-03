Family postpones burial of Hellen Wendy who died in Canada





A Kenyan woman, Hellen Wendy, who died while swimming in a pool in Canada will not be buried today, at their home in Kisii County.

The family made the changes over the weekend and postponed it to Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

“The body of the late Wendy will leave Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi County on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, and be buried on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her family’s home in Misesi village, Bomachoge Sub County, Kisii County,” the family said in an update seen by Nairobi News.

Ms Wendy died while she was shooting her swimming session on Facebook live.

Just hours after it emerged that she had died, Facebook pulled down her Facebook account due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Mr John Kiyondi, the father of the deceased said that they struggled a lot in order to bring her body back to Kenya from Canada where she was studying.

“The government did not assist us in any way but finally we managed to bring her back home. Her body arrived in the country through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday, a few minutes past 1 am,” said Mr Kiyondi.

He said that the government might have not decided to assist the family, probably because their daughter who was a nurse in Canada was not a public servant.

“The government said they are not the ones who sent her to Canada so we had to handle the matter ourselves.”

However, he noted that they got overwhelming support from well-wishers, who facilitated their travel abroad and processing of the documents needed to bring her body back.

Hellen’s mother thanked former Kisii senatorial aspirant Sammy Okemwa for facilitating their travel to Canada.

The grieving father also revealed that they visited the pool where the daughter died and the management said that they were not going to compensate the family in any way.

He said that the owner showed them a sign at the entrance to the pool that it was never supervised and anyone who was swimming there was doing so at their own risk.

The body of Ms Wendy was taken to the Lee Funeral Home where it stayed for a day before the family on Sunday, October 2, 2022, started their journey back to Kisii for her final rites.

