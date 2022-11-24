Family seeks justice after woman is stabbed to death in South C by landlord





A family in Kibra is seeking justice after one of their kin was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, by a landlord in the South C area, Nairobi County.

Ms Anastacia Katumbi Nyamai, 37, who works as a cleaner, was allegedly stabbed by a woman she was working for in the South C area.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Ms Caroline Nyamai, the sister to the deceased, said that it has become hard to ascertain what had transpired to the death.

She said the family had booked a pathologist to conduct a postmortem at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) today, November 24, 2022.

“My sister is always very quiet and from what we have gathered, she was thrown out of the compound, and she fell with a thud at the gate as blood oozed from her chest,” she said.

Ms Katumbi was assisted by a woman who the family only identified as Mama Weru, who rushed her to a local dispensary before she was taken to the Mbagathi Hospital in Lang’ata Sub County.

Mama Weru said that she saw the woman struggling in pain, and she decided to rush her to the hospital.

“I only played the role of a good Samaritan who was out to save a life. I’m told from there she was taken to Mbagathi Hospital and later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital,” she said.

It has now emerged that the deceased was a mother of three and a widow following her husband’s death three years ago.

She has a firstborn son, aged 26, a second-born daughter, aged 22, and her last born is aged 15 years old.

Ms Nyamai said they were now wondering who would take care of the last born who was still in school.

Nairobi News has established that the first report of her murder was made at the Akila Police Post on Occurrence Book number 25/22/11/2022. A further report on her death was still made at the same station on Wednesday, under OB number 13/23/11/2022.

