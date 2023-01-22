Family shares veteran journalist William Oeri’s burial plans

Former Nation Media Group Deputy Photo Editor William Oeri who died in a road accident on January 15, 2023. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The family of veteran journalist William Oeri has shared an update on burial arrangements.

In a statement, the family said that Mr Oeri will be buried on Friday, January 27, 2023, after a requiem mass is carried out on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Kahawa West.

There will be a requiem mass on Thursday at Deliverance Church, Kahawa West,” the statement read in full.

Mr Oeri worked for Nation Media Group for 15 years before joining People Daily newspaper where he served until his death.

At NMG, he served as the deputy photo editor.

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama said Mr Oeri was “an excellent and committed employee, a true friend and an example of a true nationalist.”

“He worked well with and could fit in with all Kenyans. Pole to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” Mr Gitagama said.

Jane Muiruri, NMG’s head of Human Resources, Visual and Syndication editor Joan Pereruan, former production editor Joe Mbuthia and NMG’s Samwel Chege were present to condole with the family at General Kago Funeral Home in Thika, where the autopsy was performed.

People Daily managing Editor Mr Ng’ang’a Mbugua described Oeri as amiable, disciplined, a team player and professional.

According to the incident report, the accident occurred at Kitini area as he drove in his saloon car, a Toyota Wish.

“He was driving alone towards Kenol town. He was in a head-on collision with an Isuzu tipper,” the police incident report reads.

“Further, Mr Oeri’s car burst into flames, but members of the public managed to extinguish it using sand. Both vehicles, which were extensively damaged, were towed to Makuyu police station,” the officers said.

Oeri died on the spot while the driver of the tipper, together with his two passengers, sustained minor injuries.

Security bosses said the body was later identified by family members at General Kago mortuary in Thika town.

