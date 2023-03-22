Family speaks on Brenda Kawira’s plans to get a masters in Australia





The promising future of 29-year-old Ms Brenda Kawira Gitonga, a medical biochemist, came to an abrupt and tragic end when she allegedly committed suicide in Kasarani.

According to her family and friends, Ms Brenda had differing issues with her 30-year-old boyfriend, Mr John Gakure Kiretai, who they now claim should be arrested for her death.

She was about to leave for Australia to pursue her Master’s program in June 2023, and her loved ones wanted the matter investigated afresh.

Also read: Mansion of torture: Brutal murder of US-based Kenyan couple in Nyamira

While police at Kasarani Police Station concluded that Ms Brenda jumped off the balcony of a house on the fourth floor of a building in Ngumba Estate, her family and friends think otherwise.

They dispute the claim and list several reasons why they believe it was not a suicide.

Her diary, taken as evidence by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), shows that Ms Brenda expressed regret for ever meeting her boyfriend and talked about the violent nature of their relationship and infidelity.

The family and friends have also questioned the nature of the injuries sustained by Ms Brenda, as recorded in the police report.

They claim that the balcony window was broken, and the DJ’s clothes, who was the last person to see her alive, were bloody, as well as the door handle, walls, and mat.

Witnesses who spoke to the police say that the DJ never moved an inch when Ms Brenda fell, and it took him almost ten minutes before deciding to rush her to the hospital.

Also read: Exclusive: Musicians not funding DJ Fatxo’s legal defense – Ben Githae

It was then that he decided to rush her to St Nicholastica Uzima Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police officers from Kasarani Police Station visited the scene and found the deceased body lying motionless in the vehicle’s backseat.

She had bruises on the right thigh, left knee, left cheek, and lower lip.

Nairobi News contacted DJ Dela, who said that he was not in a position to speak, saying that he would call later. Numerous calls and texts to the DJ went unanswered at the time of going to press.

The family and friends of Ms Brenda have asked the DCI to update them on the investigation’s status and ensure that justice is served.

They want the case to be thoroughly investigated and the necessary action taken. The police report reveals that Ms. Brenda had expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of her relationship with her boyfriend before her alleged suicide.

Also read: Fresh details on Jeff Mwathi’s death contradict DJ Fatxo’s version