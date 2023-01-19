Fans celebrate as Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

Nigerian musician David Adeleke better known as Davido during a past live performance in Rwanda. FILE PHOTO

After many years of the “who’s a bigger star” battle between, Wizkid and Davido, the two have now moved past that and will soon be on the same stage.

On Wednesday 18, 2023, Wizkid took to his Instagram story to announce that the expedition will take place after the tour for his fifth studio album ‘More Love, Less Ego (MLLE)’.

“After my ‘MLLE (More Love, Less Ego) tour!! Davido and I going on tour! save your coins! I no wan hear pim,” he wrote on Instagram.

This news is a shocker to fans, who have anticipated a collaboration between the duo for a while.

Fans were awestruck by it as they watched their favorite artists perform together on stage for the first time in a long time.

Fans are already excited about the tour of the two Nigerian singers, with some encouraging them to drop a new song before the start of the tour.

Monalisa.Stephen: “This already made my day. Anyone can insult me today. I won’t be angry #davido #wizkid.”

Lolasavvage: “Love! They should drop a song together first to close out the show.” n6oflife.

Sally Suleiman wrote, “Davido and Wizkid going on a tour is all you need to know that 2023 is a great year for us. 30BG x Wizkid FC.”

It won’t be the first time the duo will be performing together on stage, though, they shared the stage at Wizkid’s 2017 December concert, where he brought Davido out as a special guest to perform ‘FIA’.

It was the first time the two singers had collaborated.

To the crowd’s pleasure, Wizkid made the first move by asking Davido to share the stage and spotlight with him.

With that action, Wizkid dispelled rumors that he and Davido had a protracted feud.

Fia, Davido’s famous song, was performed by both celebrities, and it was breathtaking to watch.

