Fans sympathize with Wangari Thiongo as Jimal reunites with Amber Ray





The weekend wrapped up what appeared to be a long week for Michelle Wangari Thiongo, the latest woman to get into a relationship with the infamous Chairman of the Association of Matatu Operators, Jimal Marlow alias Rohosafi.

Over the fast few days, Jimal had been flirting with his heavily pregnant ex-mistress, Amber Ray, and even going as far as allegedly giving her a Range Rover for her use as she nears the end of her pregnancy.

The two began flirting on social media days after Amber and her ex-fiance, Kennedy Rapudo, announced the end of their relationship around three weeks ago.

Wangari had been dropping subtle hints about not putting up with Jimal’s disrespect when he went as far as offering to employee Amber to work for his company, the same place where Wangari is employee, and even suggesting sexual activities with Amber despite her being in her final trimester.

Well, the weekend probably made things even ‘worser’. Jimal and Amber Ray finally got together and attended his sports tournament in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

Amber Ray took the time to flaunt the vehicles she would be driven in to the tournament, including a Defender. It is worth to note that at one point, Amber Ray called Jimal her blesser and thanked God for him- days after breaking up with a man she claimed was Godsent.

As the two had fun at the tournament and recorded videos for everyone to see, Wangari Thiongo also put up an Instagram post saying, “Out of the way but still seen 💫,” using it as a caption to a photo of her showing off her body as she stood by her infant’s pram. She and Jimal welcomed a baby a few days ago.

In her comment section after she posted the update, her followers sympathized with her for the disrespect Jimal was openly showing her by hanging out with a woman who caused his divorce after Amira filed the papers.

“Amber plays side chic position. Remove yourself and send Jimal back to factory settings. Once Rapudo moves on, she will be back to harass him. Y ooh can’t win with jezebel,” DangerzoneKE advised Wangari.

“Pole mama yani ulifikiwa (Sorry mama, it’s now your turn) 😢,” said Miss Brode as she alluded to Wangari’s turn to be cheated on just as Jimal had cheated on Amira with Amber Ray.

“The problem of playing the good woman (is) u will suffer 😭,” said I Am Shenryessie.

“Blink twice if you are being held against your will,” said Mbaya Jiparkire.

Many others asked her how and why she had allowed Jimal to go to the tournament with a heavily pregnant Amber Ray while she stayed home with the children watching Blacklist on Netflix.

