Fashion designer throws shade at Willy Paul for venturing into matatu business





Kenyan fashion designer Diman Mkare has criticized singer Willy Paul for venturing into matatu business, saying he is degrading his artistic title.

Diman, who is known widely for his flashy fashion, said Willy Paul should think great like other artistes with big titles as his.

“Other musicians are busy investing in big projects such as buying jets and you are busy showing us a matatu,” said Diman.

Diman said that Willy Paul has a brand name and should not lower himself by showing off a matatu.

“Willy Paul is an artiste with a big title. I am not saying it’s wrong to buy a matatu. What I am saying is that Willy Paul is better than that,” he said.

This came a few days after Willy Paul announced that he had ventured into matatu business.

During the launch, he said that he had plans to get more vehicles and find a good sacco to manage his matatus.

“I have ventured into several businesses, my latest one is somewhat off from my line of practice which is the music industry. So I am now getting into the matatu business,” said Willy Paul.

He said his first matatu, a 14-seater, won’t be used as a public service vehicle but as a private vehicle that will be providing transport for people going to private events.

Previously, the singer has also tried water, clothing and shoe business which has not succeeded.

