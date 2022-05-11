Fashionista Diana Chacha off the market





Fashionista Diana Chacha is off the market after her engagement to longtime boyfriend MC Price.

News of the engagement was shared by media personalities Milly Chebby and Size 8, who are known close friends of the couple.

“Another beautiful girl @dianachacha said yes to forever with an amazing guy @mcpricekenya. Welcome to this beautiful thing called marriage. Congratulations to you both. #marriageworkstoo.”

Before the engagement, Chacha, Size 8’s personal assistant, once had a scuffle with the gospel artist.

This was allegedly after she featured as a video vixen in a video involving musician Bahati.

Speaking about the fallout that made the two unfollow each other on Instagram in 2020, Chacha said, “We had a little situation between us. Despite our bond, we sometimes disagree but find our way back into our peace. We are human after all.”

However, the two reunited and Size 8 has since congratulated her on her pregnancy and engagement.

“@dianachacha proposal♥️😍😘🤗.she said yes to @mcpricekenya wow beautiful❤️what God can do wow beautiful….”

The two love birds are expecting their first child.

“God makes everything beautiful in His time. Here is our perfect gift from God at his perfect time – gift of a new life. We are now a family of three. We’re pregnant.

Our hearts are filled with excitement and joy! No words are enough to describe this feeling. We are happy to share this news with you guys.”

The duo has never shied from showing their undying love to each other on Instagram with them celebrating each other and professing their love.