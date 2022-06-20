Fashionista Diana Chacha welcomes first child





Fashionista Diana Chacha and MC Price are the newest parents in town having welcomed their first child.

Announcing the news, the Chacha said, “To God be the glory! The gift of new life. My son. My bundle of joy. I gave birth to a very cute and healthy baby. Cheers to the never-ending beautiful chapter in my life. Welcome to the world baby Jasiri.”

The two lovebirds revealed they were expectant in early April through an exquisite photo shoot.

“God makes everything beautiful in His time. Here is our perfect gift from God at his perfect time – gift of a new life. We are now a family of three. We’re pregnant. Our hearts are filled with excitement and joy! No words are enough to describe this feeling. We are happy to share this news with you guys.”

Chacha, a personal assistant to musician Size 8, admitted she had a fallout with the father of his kid in 2020, resulting in the two unfollowing each other on Instagram.

“We had a little situation between us. Despite our bond, we sometimes disagree but we find our way back into our peace. We are human after all,” she said in an interview.

However, the two resolved their disagreement and the gospel artist would be seen congratulating as well as being in Chacha’s engagement and baby shower.